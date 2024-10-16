Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Stride were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Motco bought a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.44. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.02.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

