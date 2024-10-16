Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,970,000 after acquiring an additional 181,644 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $9,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.