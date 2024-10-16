Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.1 %

JHG opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on JHG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.