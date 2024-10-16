The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

