Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $696,000 Stock Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.15% of LSI Industries worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in LSI Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LSI Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LSI Industries

In other news, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $142,028.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,417.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 8,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $128,565.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,843.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $142,028.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,417.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,903 shares of company stock worth $756,227 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

LYTS stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $481.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.28 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 16th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

