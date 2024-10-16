Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,306 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 96.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 261,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after buying an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,775,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $74.20.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.13). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $296.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

