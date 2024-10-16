Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of AFC Gamma worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AFC Gamma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Price Performance

AFCG stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.05. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. Analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFCG shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AFC Gamma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFC Gamma

About AFC Gamma

(Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.