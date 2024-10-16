Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 10,699 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.21% of Colony Bankcorp worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 47.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CBAN stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

