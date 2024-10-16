Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Himalaya Shipping by 166.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DNB Markets lowered Himalaya Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Himalaya Shipping Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of Himalaya Shipping stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter.

Himalaya Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is an increase from Himalaya Shipping’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.27%.

About Himalaya Shipping

(Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.