Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 73.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Mplx Trading Up 0.1 %

MPLX opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $45.24.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

