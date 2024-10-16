Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Primo Water by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 375.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Primo Water by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Stock Performance

NYSE:PRMW opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRMW

About Primo Water

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.