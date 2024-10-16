Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of VOT opened at $249.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $252.22.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
