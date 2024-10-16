Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 231.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,046 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Brinker International by 13,850.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 227,047 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1,686.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 182,172 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1,160.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,011 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $91.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

