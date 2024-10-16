20,000 Shares in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PL. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 234.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Shares of PL stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $654.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 57.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

