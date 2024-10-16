Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 33,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 30,746 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 454.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 83.9% in the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $209.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.73. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.