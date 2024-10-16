Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 19.13 and a quick ratio of 19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.