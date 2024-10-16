Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,828,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,117,000 after buying an additional 425,207 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,230,000 after buying an additional 98,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $375.30 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $380.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.73.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

