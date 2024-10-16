Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 54,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $162.34 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $114.69 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.34. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.