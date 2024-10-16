Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 628.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,308,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after buying an additional 610,688 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in KeyCorp by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 456,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 364,850 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in KeyCorp by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 332,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 243,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

