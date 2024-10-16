Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 3,300 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1,269.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FOX were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of FOX by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,023,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,863,000 after acquiring an additional 636,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after acquiring an additional 272,743 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,709,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,535,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,953,000 after acquiring an additional 111,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,273,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,758,000 after acquiring an additional 225,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FOX

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.