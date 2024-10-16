Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1,463.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.6% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.11.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

