Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 563.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 563.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

