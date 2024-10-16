Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 137,652 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,125,000 after acquiring an additional 114,795 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.1% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,374,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,562,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

