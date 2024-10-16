Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,790,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,546,988,000 after buying an additional 76,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,117,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,582,348,000 after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,557,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,212,000 after purchasing an additional 192,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,178,000 after purchasing an additional 289,953 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,021,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,063,000 after purchasing an additional 153,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.75 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

