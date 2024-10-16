Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,400 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

