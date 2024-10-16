Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 247.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.7% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.71.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MANH opened at $301.40 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $307.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

