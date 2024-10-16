Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $132,000 Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1,538.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $116,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CPT stock opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

