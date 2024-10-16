Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires Shares of 809 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after acquiring an additional 206,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.8 %

Zscaler stock opened at $195.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.62 and its 200 day moving average is $180.64. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.60 and a 52-week high of $259.61.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.97.

In other news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $824,370.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,686,201.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $824,370.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,686,201.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

