Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $127,000 Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 392.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PG&E were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,964,250,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PG&E by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,910,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,352,000 after buying an additional 14,998,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,731,888,000 after buying an additional 5,635,693 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PG&E by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,641,000 after buying an additional 5,066,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $57,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,168.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PCG

PG&E Stock Up 0.9 %

PCG stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.