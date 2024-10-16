Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 3,800 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 302.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 613.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 112.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Kimco Realty

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.