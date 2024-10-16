Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,400 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 546.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 526.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBIN opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

FBIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

