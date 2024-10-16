Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $162,000 in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CADL. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADL opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.95.

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Candel Therapeutics news, major shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 944,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,481.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $193,380 over the last 90 days. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

