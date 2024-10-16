NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NVR were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,768.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9,226.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8,295.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.84. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $9,912.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

