Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 537.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Corteva were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Corteva Stock Down 0.8 %

CTVA stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

