MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MongoDB by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $284.66 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $911,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,342,968.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,138,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,476,942.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $911,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,342,968.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,861. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.96.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

