Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $513,000 in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $1,844,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 331.5% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 160,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 123,139 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $2,713,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $3,936,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DNB opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

