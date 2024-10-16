Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,700 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,322,615,000 after buying an additional 541,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,761 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,419,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,138,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

