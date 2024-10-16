Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 2,300 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 530.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Trimble were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth $52,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of TRMB opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

