Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 800 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $185.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.90 and a 200 day moving average of $157.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $190.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.75.

M&T Bank Company Profile



M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

