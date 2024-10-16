UMB Bank n.a. Sells 370 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NGG stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.59. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGG

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.