UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 283 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in East West Bancorp by 28.2% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 29.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,509.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.77.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC opened at $90.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.70. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

