UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 138.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $57,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

RGEN opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.92, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,969.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,969.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

