UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 784.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,727.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average of $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.74.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

