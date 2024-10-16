UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 193.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashland by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 122.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ashland by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Ashland by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 0.5% in the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 50,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ASH opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.78. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.08 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 42.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASH. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

