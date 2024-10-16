Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 35,637 Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 341.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 11,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,793.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,800. The trade was a -200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

GTES opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $885.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GTES. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

