UMB Bank n.a. Grows Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 356.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 122,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,786.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,786.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Price Performance

New York Times stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $56.49.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

