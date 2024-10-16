2,403 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $295.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.03 and a 1 year high of $304.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.30.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Eagle Materials

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,135,778.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,258 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.