UMB Bank n.a. Has $26,000 Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 937.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 48.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OPCH

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,429.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.