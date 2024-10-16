UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 217.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SNX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.70%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,834,514.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,172.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,834,514.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,751,172.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,954 shares of company stock worth $4,041,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

