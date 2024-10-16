UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 252 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 442.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.8 %

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

